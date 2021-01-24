First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of FR stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

