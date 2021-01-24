First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%.
Shares of FHB opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25.
In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
