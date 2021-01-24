First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

