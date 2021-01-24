First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFWM stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

