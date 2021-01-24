First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $59.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 252.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

