Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.33 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $65.33 million and $7.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

