Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

