Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERGY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

