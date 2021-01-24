Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.98. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

NYSE:FRT opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

