Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

