Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $12.46 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $59.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.95 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$451.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$451.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$416.57. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$637.11.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.74 billion.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $13.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.