Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.23. The company has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.