Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,636 ($34.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,767.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,850.99. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

