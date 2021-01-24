Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,839 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 195.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $72.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

