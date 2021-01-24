Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

