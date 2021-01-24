Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

