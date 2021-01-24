Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 190,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 16.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 117,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $252.58 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $253.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

