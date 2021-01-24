Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $123,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.