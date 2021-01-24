Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $185.77. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.