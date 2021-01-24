Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 69.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average is $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

