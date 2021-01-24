Evedo (EVED) 24-Hour Volume Hits $366,993.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Evedo has a total market cap of $896,277.65 and $366,993.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

