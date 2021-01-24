Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERRFY. AlphaValue downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.