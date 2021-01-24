ETHplode (ETHPLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,225.99

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $101,225.99 and approximately $85.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

