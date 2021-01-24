Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

