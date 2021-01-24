Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.81 and a 200-day moving average of $503.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.