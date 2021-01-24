Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

