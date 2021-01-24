Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the online travel company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2025 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

