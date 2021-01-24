Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.91.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $178.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

