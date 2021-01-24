Epwin Group PLC (EPWN.L) (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.57

Epwin Group PLC (EPWN.L) (LON:EPWN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and traded as high as $94.00. Epwin Group PLC (EPWN.L) shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 64,532 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.62 million and a PE ratio of 92.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.55.

About Epwin Group PLC (EPWN.L) (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

