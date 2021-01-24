Ephraim G. Fields Sells 48,775 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) major shareholder Ephraim G. Fields sold 48,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $99,013.25. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Optex Systems stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.87. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

