Ephraim G. Fields Sells 48,775 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) major shareholder Ephraim G. Fields sold 48,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $99,013.25. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Optex Systems stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.87. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.58.
About Optex Systems
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.