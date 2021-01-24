EOSDT Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $84,018.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.