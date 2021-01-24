Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 17th

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th.

Entegris has increased its dividend by 357.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of ENTG opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

