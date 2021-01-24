ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.86

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 7708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

