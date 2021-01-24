Enigma (ENG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,398.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,398.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00331175 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003729 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01533285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

