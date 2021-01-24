Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.55 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00119300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.54 or 0.01075058 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,045,778 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.