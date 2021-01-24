Enecuum (ENQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $23,365.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00074069 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00733337 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049919 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.45 or 0.04403950 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017764 BTC.
Enecuum Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “
Buying and Selling Enecuum
Enecuum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.
