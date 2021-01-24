ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NDRA stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

