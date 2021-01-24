Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $165.83 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00127860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00274329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,365,458 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

