Elrond ERD Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

