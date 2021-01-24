Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ELKEF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
