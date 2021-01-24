Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELKEF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

