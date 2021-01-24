Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELMUF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Elisa Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Elisa Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

