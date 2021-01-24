ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.54. 306,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 87,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm has a market cap of $87.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.