EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.70.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $64,808,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $11,260,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.