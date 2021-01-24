EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $97,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $647,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,008.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.96. 210,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,023. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

