e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 238,473 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.