Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Tops $11.31 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 29% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $187,614.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.29 or 0.03865706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00431159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.62 or 0.01351815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00546667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00435056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023326 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,261,402 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

