DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,143 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DXC Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.