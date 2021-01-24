Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €27.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUE. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

Shares of DUE opened at €33.78 ($39.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €35.28 ($41.51).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

