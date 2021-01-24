Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.26

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 5703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.18.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

