DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) PT Raised to $19.50 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Shares of DRD opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $730.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.90.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Read More: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.