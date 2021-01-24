DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) PT Raised to $19.50 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DRD opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $730.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,145,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 239,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 78.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

