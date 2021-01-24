Dragon Coins Market Capitalization Achieves $4.26 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $589.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

